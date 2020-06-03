California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.75 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

CRL stock opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $183.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

