California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Zynga worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Zynga by 196.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 97.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 1,665,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 128,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 617,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 82,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

