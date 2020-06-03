Burke W. Whitman Acquires 800 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 380,470 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.