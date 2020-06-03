Brunswick’s (BC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -230.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

