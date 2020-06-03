Bruce Richards Sells 4,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 783.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,109,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after purchasing an additional 331,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.