Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.35% 21.89% 18.43% Broadcom 11.64% 32.46% 10.44%

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.12 $853.60 million $5.71 21.68 Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.27 $2.72 billion $17.41 17.12

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74 Broadcom 0 4 29 0 2.88

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $116.96, suggesting a potential downside of 5.50%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $317.16, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Broadcom has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Skyworks Solutions on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

