Boku (LON:BOKU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOKU stock opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 million and a P/E ratio of 845.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.53. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,700 ($101.29) per share, with a total value of £770,000 ($1,012,891.34).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

