Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLTG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 million and a PE ratio of 112.35.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.