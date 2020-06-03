Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BLTG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 232 ($3.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 million and a PE ratio of 112.35.
About Blancco Technology Group
Read More: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.