BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Portfolio Manager Buys $10,092.00 in Stock

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio bought 1,200 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $10,092.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
