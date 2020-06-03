BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 5,964 Shares

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $16,937.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,928 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,141.84.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 11,154 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $32,346.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,577 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,169.44.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 13,190 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,251.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,899 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $12,933.36.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,400 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,387 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $20,388.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 493 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,212.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,991 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,618.04.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. BK Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.12% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

