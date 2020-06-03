Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.42 on Monday. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

