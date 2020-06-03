biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) fell 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded biOasis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.03.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

