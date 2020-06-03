BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $897,135.12 in Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total transaction of $897,135.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman David Eansor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $262.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

