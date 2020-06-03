Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Trading Down 0.9%

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.10 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), approximately 1,482 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.88).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

