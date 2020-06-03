Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NTB opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,042 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

