Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $66.34 million and a P/E ratio of -28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

