Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $66.34 million and a P/E ratio of -28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.