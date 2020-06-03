Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $299.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

