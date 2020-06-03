Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to Hold at China International Capital

China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NYSE ATHM opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Autohome by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $58,460,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autohome by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after acquiring an additional 521,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $22,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Autohome by 81.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

