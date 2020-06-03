AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

