Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

AML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 432.33 ($5.69).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 65.45 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.52. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65).

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92). Also, insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 500,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £275,000 ($361,746.91).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

