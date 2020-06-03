Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) versus ServiceNow (OTCMKTS:NOW) Critical Contrast

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astea International and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 0 5 24 1 2.87

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $364.15, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Astea International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astea International and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A ServiceNow $3.46 billion 21.65 $626.70 million $0.65 604.46

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% ServiceNow 18.19% 9.47% 3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Astea International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

