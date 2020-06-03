Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Assura from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.06).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. Assura has a one year low of GBX 46.80 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.86.

Assura (LON:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assura will post 293.9999913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.