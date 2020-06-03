Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 2,330 ($30.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,260 ($29.73) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510.77 ($33.03).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,944.68 ($25.58) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,813.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.97.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9990648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

