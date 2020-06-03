ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Marty R. Kittrell Sells 2,045 Shares

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $133,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASGN opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.31.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ASGN by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,308 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ASGN by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

