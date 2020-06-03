Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 2,838 Shares

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
APLT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $57.39.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
