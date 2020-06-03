Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 2,838 Shares

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APLT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

