Apergy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 82,825 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the average daily volume of 5,081 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apergy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Apergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apergy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

Apergy stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Apergy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

