ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.