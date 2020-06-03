Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Purchases £1,328.25 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Kevin Flynn acquired 825 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,328.25 ($1,747.24).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.35. The company has a market capitalization of $293.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

APF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

