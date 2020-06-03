Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get EOG Resources alerts:

87.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EOG Resources and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.84 $2.73 billion $4.98 11.01 Tellurian $28.77 million 8.96 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.45

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 10 16 0 2.62 Tellurian 2 5 1 0 1.88

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 11.69% 11.89% 6.86% Tellurian -494.44% -83.65% -40.66%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Tellurian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.