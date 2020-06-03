Analyzing Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crispr Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 1 2 12 0 2.73 Scholar Rock 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $74.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics 15.73% 6.54% 5.54% Scholar Rock -255.69% -49.59% -30.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 14.40 $66.86 million $1.17 58.43 Scholar Rock $20.49 million 25.31 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -9.38

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crispr Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

