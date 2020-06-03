Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud Sells 500,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £275,000 ($361,746.91).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 58.65 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of $823.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35.

AML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 432.33 ($5.69).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

