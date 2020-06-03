American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $263.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $266.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

