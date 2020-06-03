American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

