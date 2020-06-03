Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $42,820.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $42,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Ameresco Inc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameresco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ameresco by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.