Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $45,388.48 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,439.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,341.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,338.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $974.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

