Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO opened at $47.46 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.