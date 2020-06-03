Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,190.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.81) and last traded at GBX 2,165.27 ($28.48), with a volume of 70269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,125 ($27.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,946.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,745.08. The company has a market cap of $746.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

About Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

