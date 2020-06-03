Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,680,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.