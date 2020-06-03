Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.