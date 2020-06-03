Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 161.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,186 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,085,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $202,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $346,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,898,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.