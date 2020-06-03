ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading 0.8% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.