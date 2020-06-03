ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading 0.8% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.59.
About ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)
ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.
