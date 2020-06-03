Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) Insider Ian Michael Fishwick Acquires 36,488 Shares

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) insider Ian Michael Fishwick bought 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £79,908.72 ($105,115.39).
Adept Technology Group stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40. Adept Technology Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 384 ($5.05). The company has a market cap of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 40.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.85.
Adept Technology Group Company Profile
