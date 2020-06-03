Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) Insider Ian Michael Fishwick Acquires 36,488 Shares

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) insider Ian Michael Fishwick bought 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £79,908.72 ($105,115.39).

Adept Technology Group stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40. Adept Technology Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 384 ($5.05). The company has a market cap of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 40.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.85.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

