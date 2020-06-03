Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $510.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

