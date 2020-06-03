89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $24,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 89bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.