888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.75 ($2.57).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

888 stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. 888 Holdings Public has a 1 year low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of $570.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

