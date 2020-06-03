8,282 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

