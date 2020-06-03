8,127 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

