7,078 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

NSC stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.