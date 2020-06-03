51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JOBS. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 51job presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

