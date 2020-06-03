5,173 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WNS by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WNS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

WNS opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.